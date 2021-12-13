We would like to thank all of the generous donors and volunteers who together, helped provide almost 800 meals to residents of Shiawassee County on Thanksgiving day. We partnered with over 130 volunteers and businesses to deliver meals out of the Shiawassee Council on Aging.
It was so wonderful to see so many people come together to meet a need in our community. Thank you to all the volunteers who sacrificed their time to make this possible.
Thank you to the businesses and churches who’s donations helped make these meals possible:
n Faith Family Church
n Thompson Company
n Connection Church
n Angels Hands
n Owosso Church of God Seventh Day
n Steven Hollister D.D.S.
n Grace Pointe
n Covenant Eyes
n Free Methodist Church
n New Creation Church
n Central Pharmacy
n First Church of God
n Indian Trails
n Ayven Church
n Nelson House Funeral Homes
n Law office of Patrick Marutiak
n Simplex Properties
n H.K. Allen
n J & J Auto
n Young Chevrolet
n Dominos
n Cupcakes & Kisses
n VG’s
n Greg & Lou’s
n Hardees
n Joe-Lee’s
n 401 Resturant
Thanks as well to Carol Batterbee, Amanda Cushman, Becky Caswell and the rest of the Thanksgiving dinner coordinators.
We are thankful for all of you and wish you all a blessed holiday season.
Fidencia Rigoulot
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.