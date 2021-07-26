“But of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you shall not eat, for in the day that you eat of it you shall surely die.” (Genesis 2:17)
Jeff Carmody says in a July 20 letter to editor that Christianity is a fairy tale. The above verse states that there is good and evil and how we gained the knowledge of good and evil. To deny that is a true statement is like saying there’s no crime, AIDS or STDs or death.
Larry Martindale
Venice Township
