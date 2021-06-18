It’s time move forward on rooftop solar in Michigan.
There is a bill in the Michigan Legislature (House Bill 4236) right now to lift the limit on the number of people who can create their own energy with rooftop solar panels and then sell their excess electricity back to the power companies through a distributed generation program.
The current participation level is capped at 1% of a utility’s peak generation (one of the most restrictive in the nation) and it was set arbitrarily as a favor to utility companies. Keeping the cap at 1% — which has either been met or nearly met by our major utilities — means that any person or small business who individually values liberty and the free market is prevented from participating in generating their own clean energy.
Distributed generation customers are not subsidized by anyone. They actually provide a net benefit to all other rate payers. When electricity is generated by distributed generation customers and shared locally, the effects of damage or outages as well as wear and tear to the grid can be reduced. That means you are helping your neighbors.
Michigan Public Service Commission Chair Dan Scripps has stated that it no longer makes economical or engineering sense to have a cap. By removing the cap, more people can install solar to save money, support a cleaner environment, take ownership of their energy generation, as well as create and protect the thousands of solar energy jobs in Michigan. It’s a win-win for Michiganders.
Let’s not tell the next potential distributed generation applicants that it’s not worth putting up solar because the utility companies and some state legislators don’t want to keep up with the times.
Everyl Yankee
Morrice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.