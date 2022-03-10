Let the games begin. Russian invasion; the newest Olympic sport. Added to the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing as an exhibition, it featured the annexation of Georgia and was met with barely a whisper.
Hosting the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, Vladimir Putin’s push for his personal plaything to be recognized for inclusion, highlighted by his grab of the Crimean Peninsula, was met with a lukewarm reception. Again Beijing, as site of the 2022 spectacle, watched as the “Russian Occupation Committee” amassed its “team” outside of its favorite practice facility — Ukraine. Putin assured everyone that what we were witnessing was merely an “exercise,” despite all evidence to the contrary.
The world now watches as Ukraine endures punishing devastation unleashed upon its civilian population. Nuclear power plants, hospitals and apartment buildings are all under attack. This assault is not some spur-of-the-moment action. Anyone paying any attention at all could have anticipated this happening. As head of the United Nations Security Council, Russia used its turn as alternating leader to promote its disingenuous agenda. A resolution seeking to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and demand immediate withdrawal was not supported by such fine, upstanding countries as North Korea, Syria and Belarus — with China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining (refusing to commit one way or another).
Putin’s insistence on stifling “fake news,” a go-to ploy utilized by despots worldwide, now threatens anyone disseminating the truth with 15 years of imprisonment. Welcome to the gulag. Can you say Novichok?
If you believe Putin will stop with Ukraine, think again. The menacing presence displayed by the Russian navy on the fishing grounds of Ireland and its proximity of undersea fiberoptic cables off the shores of Baltic nations is indicative of their intentions. Sanctions mean nothing to Putin, possibly the world’s richest man. I’m sure that he’s safely invested in gold and cryptocurrencies. His countrymen will bear the brunt of the world’s disdain.
And like the last tsar of Russia, it will take another revolution to be rid of him.
Mike Martin
Owosso
