I want to share with you about our kettle goal this year. We’re at about $34,000 right now, and our goal is $55,000.
I’m really hoping and praying that we meet our goal. The Salvation Army Owosso Citadel is really fighting for survival at this point in Shiawassee County. The goal itself is very low, I’ve noticed. It should be much higher for a facility of our size to survive in the long term.
We’ve been serving the community for over 125 years, and I hope this doesn’t mean the end in the next few years. But what could happen if we don’t significantly increase fundraising in the next two to three years is that the citadel would close down, or it would simply become nothing more than a caseworker, and a small office somewhere, instead of a fully functioning facility.
Since coming here six months ago, I’ve personally invested myself to try to make sure that doesn’t happen. I’ve fought tooth and nail to prevent that because I want the Owosso Citadel to remain where it is, serving Shiawassee county.
In fact, since coming here, I donated back 15 percent of my own income to try and stem the tide. And I’ll continue to do that. But I really need the public’s help to join in and say “I want to help, I want to be part of keeping The Salvation Army open in Shiawassee county.”
This is bigger than one year’s kettle goal, though. We need dedicated people to volunteer, to give on a monthly basis, to tithe, and to donate food and goods, otherwise this facility won’t be here. I’m new to the area, but I’m committed to winning this battle.
My question to the public is: Will you become part of this. Because I can’t do it alone. Do you want a Shiawassee County with a Salvation Army helping the poor? I don’t know the full history, but 125 years of history is an amazing thing and I hope it continues for a long time.
I can tell you this: God is not done with the Owosso Citadel. He is doing a new thing here. And I hope the people of Shiawassee County will rally around it. I’m ready to put it all on the line to move us forward. We’re going to be starting a committee in mid-January, called Red Team, to plan the resurgence and relaunch of the citadel. And we need community leaders and philanthropists and Christians to take ownership of the effort and make a commitment to help us relaunch in strength.
Right now, we’ve got six days left of ringing before Christmas. We’ve gotta raise about $21,000 in that time. And I believe we will because God is with us, but we need the public’s help to do that.
Justin Steckbauer
The Salvation Army, Owosso
