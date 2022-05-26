By now the scenario is sickeningly familiar: a young male, usually Caucasian, obtains one or more firearms, goes to a public place and creates mayhem and death until he is killed himself. The public registers its horror, which is always worse when children are among the victims. The shooter’s picture glares at us on our screens with dead eyes and a sullen expression. As investigators search for answers as to means and motive, one thing soon becomes clear: the shooter showed definite signs of mental breakdown before he loaded his weapons.
In the case of 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, he bought two assault rifles days before he walked into Robb Elementary School Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas. Now why would a young man need two assault rifles? What was on the clerk’s mind when he rang up the sale? In a sane country where caring, protective grownups are in charge, a person’s background is vetted before lethal firearms can be purchased. One’s state of mental health is a factor in the purchase. Unfortunately, in America, the people in charge of crafting reasonable laws are neither caring nor mature. Money from the gun trade is far more important to them than the lives of children.
Rep. John Moolenaar, I’m talking to you. You know the great majority of Americans want rigorous background checks on firearms buyers and yet you voted against it. I call on you to open your records and disclose all contributions you’ve harvested from gun lobbies, weapons makers and the National Rifle Association since you’ve worked for the public. Please send this data to The Argus-Press. And please consider the prospect that you and your Republican cronies may bear some responsibility for this mentally ill young man’s crime.
Perhaps Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said it best: “We are being held hostage by 50 senators in Washington who refuse to even put it to a vote despite what we the American people want. They won’t vote on it because they want to hold onto their own power. It’s pathetic.”
As of Wednesday morning there is little on the mainstream media about Ramos. While it is natural to hate the boy for his crime, be assured, he is something of a victim, too. Only a soul in extreme torment would have done what he did. And, apparently, as in the Oxford tragedy late last year, no grownups saw the signs and took charge to help.
Mr. Moolenaar, if there’s an ounce of self-honesty in you, you’ll realize that you are also one of the unseeing, uncaring, so-called “grownups” who had a hand in this heartbreaking tragedy.
David Glenn
Byron
