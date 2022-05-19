Pardon me, but someone’s bigotry is showing.
Not content to merely cite what one recent letter writer believed was a violation while attempting to gather signatures during a petition drive, it was deemed necessary to announce — not once, but twice — the race of the person who got their dander up. The grievance of the perceived offense needn’t reveal the sex, age or race of the object of this diatribe — none of which is relevant to the complaint, unless the intent was to stigmatize that person in the first place.
Do veterans, bell-ringers and others elicit the same reaction when ensconced in the entries of local establishments? I’m guessing probably not. It’s the prevalence of such an attitude that drives a wedge between those who seek equal protections and opportunities afforded to the portion of the population lacking melanin and those — by the circumstance of birth — that do not.
The internet enables like-minded proponents of venomous ideologies to slink behind the shield of the 1st Amendment without fear of prosecution or censorship. The platforms that pander to their followers and refuse to take responsibility for the violence that they incite should be held accountable. Who would have thought that a device you can hold in the palm of your hand could become an instrument to wreak such devastation?
Donald Trump, the previous occupier of our White House due to electoral college concentration/ manipulation rather than winning a majority of voters, hatched the racism that has been incubating for decades. His tacit approval is tantamount to open season on people of color.
Black people wind up in the morgue for motor vehicle violations. Is there any doubt that had the killer in Buffalo, New York, been a black youth that shot up a lily-white Starbucks he would have been spared a perp-walk, arraignment and trial?
Mike Martin
Owosso
