I would like to thank a recent letter writer for encouraging the city to pursue state funds to help pay for needed water infrastructure improvements. The city is always on the lookout for grant opportunities, and we are aware of a new potential $4.8 billion infrastructure proposal at the state level — almost $1 billion of which is just for water improvements. Last year alone, the city was awarded three grants for water infrastructure: $460,000 to investigate and identify lead service lines, $403,500 to rehabilitate our two above ground water storage tanks and $3.24 million in forgivable loans to replace lead service lines.
This was the largest competitive forgivable loan award in the state for eligible communities. Rest assured, we are fighting for every dollar we can get from Lansing for our water infrastructure. As the writer pointed out, it is difficult to convince those in power at the state level to remember there are more communities in need of infrastructure repair than the larger cities that always seem to get special carve-outs in these infrastructure bills. In this new proposal alone, there is $75 million for Detroit’s lead lines, $45 million for Benton Harbor’s lead lines, $6 million for a water tower in Flint and $15 million for a contaminated site in Muskegon.
These specific carve-outs reduce the overall opportunity for communities in Michigan that are routinely passed over for direct allocations like these. Cities like Owosso are relegated to competing for what is left with no guarantee of award. Regardless, we will continue the fight to secure as much help as we can from the state. Thank you again for your comments.
Nate Henne
Owosso City Manager
