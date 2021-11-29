Years ago I had the honor of working with a female Air Force general whose sense of duty toward her staff is scarcely found in civilian employment. In addition to having fought battles abroad, she also fought workplace battles on behalf of her subordinates, as well as for women workers everywhere. The general had made military work more hospitable and accommodating for pregnant and menstruating workers in every post she served in.
I draw a direct through-line from women workplace warriors like the general to the repeal of state sales taxes on feminine hygiene products, which was recently passed into Michigan law; and also to Ann Arbor’s recent mandate requiring all public restrooms to carry tampons, pads, toilet paper, soap and paper towels in all public restrooms.
Female workers of all ages, ranks and occupations must begin to educate themselves about women’s history as it pertains to employment. You need to know exactly what our female foot soldiers battled against and honor them and their contributions to your welfare. The way to honor our trailblazers who fought tirelessly for the dignity of womankind is to pay it forward now to women workers.
Female workers can affect tangible positive change for themselves, their colleagues and the sister workers they interface with who are suppliers, contractors, firefighters, police officers, construction workers, nurse aides, transportation workers, office workers, cleaning crew staff and more. The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act passed the House in May. The Act prohibits discrimination on the basis of pregnancy and requires employers to partner with their pregnant employees who need to temporarily restructure an employment condition. America’s female workers are counting on you to contact your United States senators and demand that they make passing this Act their top priority next year.
I am also calling on women to demand on-site childcare options at all workplaces. Being female on-the-job too often means being handicapped by environmental design flaws of the job-space’s built environment. All workplace infrastructure was originally built by men, for men. If women won’t unify to build a female-friendly and motherhood-accommodating workplace, no one else will do it for us.
As the new year approaches, consider how much more accommodating your world could be if you started paying it forward to your sisters. The prevailing ethos of “every woman for herself” has produced every barrier you ever faced in building a life for yourself. Aren’t you curious how much easier everything could be for you if you didn’t have to keep traveling uphill everywhere you go?
Honor your sisters who paved the way for you and look out for your sisters behind you. Don’t wait for someone else to act; make it happen.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
