I want to publicly thank a couple of folks who work for the city of Owosso, Ryan, Monica and the guy who drove the truck.
During the storm July 20, a city tree came down in our front yard and took the mast off our house. We arrived home Sunday afternoon to find a huge mess. I called the city and spoke to someone at their answering service. I didn’t have high expectations since it was Sunday, but I made the call. About a half hour after calling, Ryan drove by the house instead of calling. He was pleasant and funny and apologetic. He apologized for not cleaning it up the night before.
There was a live wire in the tree and Consumers Energy needed to cut the power before the tree could be removed. Ryan stated he would be back to clean it up. He came back with a chainsaw, Monica and a guy driving a big truck. They had the whole mess cleaned up in about 20 to 30 minutes. I didn’t hear one complaint or bad word. It was Sunday and it was hot. I was so thankful and impressed because they cleaned it up so quickly. I was able to have Ludington Electric, Spectrum and Consumers out to the house and we were back to normal by midnight Monday — no more noisy generator and the air conditioning was back on.
Thank you DPW, city of Owosso and Ryan, Monica and the guy in the truck for a job well done.
Lynette Suggs
Owosso
