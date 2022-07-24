I’m writing on behalf of my friends and family hoping for the support of the Woodhull Township residents.
On May 18, The Woodhull Township board appointed an elected park commissioner to the Woodhull Township regular board, allowing the person to retain both positions.
While operating with an unqualified board member, on July 14 the Woodhull Township Board again appointed another elected park commissioner to the Woodhull Township regular board, allowing another person to retain both positions.
We feel this is in conflict of MCL 41.181 and the Incompatible Public Office Act 566 of 1978.
As a result, we are requesting the township board repeal any decisions made at the June 1 regular board meeting, the July 6 regular board meeting, and the July 14 special meetings.
There were major money spending decisions and other major decisions made at all three meetings in a manner that is not in the best interest of the residents.
