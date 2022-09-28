It surprises me that so many people in this country have such a negative view of the overall state of this country. This country must have something to offer since thousands of people try to cross the U.S. border every day.
Could it be that Americans are too generous and have allowed people to become addicted to their goodwill?
My father and mother taught me at an early age that I had to do something to justify my existence. At my age, I still have to do household chores in order to survive. The idea that “refined” people do nothing is completely false.
My advice to people who complain about everything is leave the country, don’t come back and stay away.
I say Amen to Charles Bursch’s opinion
