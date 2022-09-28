It surprises me that so many people in this country have such a negative view of the overall state of this country. This country must have something to offer since thousands of people try to cross the U.S. border every day.

Could it be that Americans are too generous and have allowed people to become addicted to their goodwill?

(1) comment

brendalo

I say Amen to Charles Bursch’s opinion

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.