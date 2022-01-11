To date, local private sector front-line workers have not received the hazard pay they are entitled to from the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners has disbursed more than half a million dollars of ARPA funds to local government employees, many of whom did not face increased hardships and/or health risks from the pandemic. The board later issued a second round of what they called “bonus payments” to local government employees who received lesser amounts in the first round. Their explanation was that they wanted to “even the spread” of payment differentials among government employees.
The board still fails to recognize the error of its ways. ARPA funds are intended primarily for hazard payments to front-line workers; not for bonuses to government workers and officials. There is some overlap between certain front-line workers and government occupations such as firefighters, police officers, public school employees, public health employees, and emergency medical techs and nursing home employees (who are not government employees, but are paid mainly from Medicare and Medicaid funds). Even so, the overwhelming majority of front-line workers are private sector employees.
Since very few private sector front-line employees belong to a union, these workers typically have no benefits, no pensions (401K retirement plans are not in any way comparable to pensions), wages of less than $15 (most) to $20 (nearly all) per hour, and practically none of the rights and privileges that government employees take for granted. Most private sector front-line workers have to be available to their employer during all hours of the business operation, yet they don’t receive any compensation whatsoever for the time that they are “on-call” to cover staffing shortages. Neither do they have any guarantee of or rights to reasonable work hours that would allow them to have a decent quality of life outside of work. Many front-line workers work variable shifts and are treated as disposable if they don’t meet unreasonable employer expectations even one time.
For these reasons, the county board should have compensated private-sector front-line workers before any “bonuses” were paid to local government employees. Since this board has continually demonstrated that private sector front-line workers don’t matter to them, front-line workers must step up and demand the hazard pay that they are entitled to.
ARPA funds were designated by the federal government primarily for front-line workers, with any remaining funds to be used for transformational projects or infrastructure needs that will not be met by the infrastructure funding bill that was passed at the end of 2021. Front-line workers faced unprecedented health risks, including stress, fatigue, exhaustion, injuries and long-term damage to their health from serving during the pandemic.
Any private sector front-line workers who both lived and worked in Shiawassee County for at least one month at any time between March 2020 through December 2021 should receive at least $1,000 in hazard pay. Checks should be issued with proof of employment and residency on a first-come, first-serve basis for at least 5,000 front-line workers.
Private sector front-line workers must demand equal treatment under the law from the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners. The government fat cats who sit on the board will not give private sector employees the hazard pay they are entitled to without a fight.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
2 comments
I agree.
Working people getting rewarded? Na. Won't happen
