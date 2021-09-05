In response to recent submissions to the opinion page that accused me and others of “divisive” and “hateful” rhetoric; you Nazis watched your fuhrer, the dear leader Donald Trump, attack women, all minority groups, LGBTQ and others both in his rhetoric and actions.
You watched, and were complicit in, the attempted overthrow of our democracy and murder of our lawmakers and vice president. Each and every one of you who still support Trump is a terrorist Nazi criminal. You and your fellow fascists supported and participated in a terrorist attack on America.
Trump so normalized racism, homophobia, misogyny and hate that you think it’s normal. But it wasn’t a big leap for most of you. Growing up in this community I saw such anti-human terrorism from the time I can remember. One writer said he didn’t see any hate in policing of our community, no racism, and certainly not any systemic racism.
A great American named Malcolm X co-authored an autobiography of his life with “Roots” author Alex Haley. Malcolm was a militant civil rights leader who grew up in Mason and Lansing. I first read his book more than 30 years ago. In it, within the first three pages he references Owosso. He remarks it was known as “White City”and that Blacks have been subject to attacks and violence there for years and had to be off the street after sundown. This is an internationally known humanitarian hero. His book has been reprinted in more than a hundred languages and sold millions of copies.
Even back in the particularly racist environment of the early 1960s when the book was written, Owosso was known to be the most racist and backward small towns amongst many racist areas. The Trump supporters in our area are very proud of this. I’ve heard this from my earliest memory living here.
I will use some of brother Malcolm’s words here to address this writer. You said that the founding fathers were not antifa, because they didn’t burn or destroy property. Have you ever heard of a little thing called the Boston Tea Party? Much more damage, destruction and more occurred during the Revolutionary War.
All actions against the Trump fascists are justified. The atrocities being addressed justify “any means necessary.”
Jeff Carmody
Owosso
