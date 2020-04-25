I will miss the color Sunday comics. Some of my fondest childhood memories are of Sunday mornings sprawled on the living room floor reading the “funnies” when I was 6 years old.
But I want The Argus-Press to survive, and if eliminating the cost of the comic section will help you do that, then I guess I will survive.
Local newspapers are every bit as important and necessary as the “big guys.” They help hold local politicians’ feet to the fire. They tell us what’s happening, good and not good, in our neighborhoods, our schools and local organizations. They provide ad space for local businesses. They are the medium that lets us voice our opinions as I am doing here.
The absence of the Sunday color comics is, I hope, a temporary inconvenience. But compared with the fears and uncertainty surrounding us today it’s a pretty small “sacrifice” you’re asking of us.
And for those of us observing the stay-at-home advisory right now, the arrival of The Argus-Press can be a high point of our day.
Thank you Tom Campbell and staff, for 160-plus years of service.
Kathy Olund
Durand
