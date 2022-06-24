You might have been led to believe that supporting the LGBTQ+ agenda is taking a stand against hate and bigotry. You might have been convinced that you were loving others by accepting and affirming people who are different than you. You may feel good that you are doing something that you believe will limit teen suicide. But by being an “ally” of Owosso Pride or supporting the 2022 Pride Celebration you are actually doing something far different.
You are actually supporting and promoting sodomy and mutilation surgeries for children. The LGBTQ+ agenda is culture-wide moral legitimacy for sexual sin, sexual perversion and rebellion against God under the guise of personal acceptance. Theologian Kevin DeYoung writes “Pride Month turns a moral argument — about which the Bible has clear and unequivocal answers — into a quest for personal self-acceptance.”
Do not be emotionally manipulated to support it.
A very public celebration at the Owosso Farmers Market directly affects everyone attending the market, everyone bringing their children shopping with them. When Owosso Pride partners with local businesses and has them put a Pride flag or Pride sticker on their storefront, it is intentionally influencing everyone who sees it, seeking to desensitize and de-stigmatize. When Owosso Pride receives front page coverage in the newspapers, it is everyone’s business.
The LGBTQ+ agenda pushes for public celebration. The celebration of Pride is directly connected to the trans agenda being promoted in our public schools. Both grow from the same poisonous root and will each bear rotten fruit. Never satisfied with the progress they have made; they have made it clear that they are coming for our children. They will not be content with a small celebration. They will continue to push for larger public celebrations, including an Owosso Pride Parade. If we don’t put a stop to this now, it will only get worse.
This is not a message of hate but a message of love. We love enough to speak the truth. We have pity and sympathy for those who are slaves to sexual sin. We recognize that the desire to be publicly celebrated and accepted comes from a place of overwhelming inner guilt and shame. But the antidote to shame is not pride, it is confession and repentance. The antidote to guilt is not pride, it is forgiveness and transformation through trusting in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. The antidote to guilt and shame is not to convince yourself that it shouldn’t be there, but to lay it at the foot of cross of Jesus Christ.
The good news is that Jesus Christ — fully God and fully man, yet without sin, voluntarily shed his innocent blood and died on the cross, taking upon Himself the punishment we rightly deserve for our sins against God. Three days later, He forever defeated sin and death when He rose from the grave. Yes, God is opposed to the proud, but He gives grace to the humble (James 4:6). Humble yourself. Repent and believe the gospel, today.
Don Fields
Owosso
Dear Shiawassee County Resident,
Amen to a great reply. Truth to the T, words that cannot be ignored. Prayers always. Prayers for all.
Where is this writer's righteous indignation over the mutilation surgeries performed on helpless baby boys on their first day of life? 57% of American baby boys are involuntarily mutilated by forced circumcision. Why is the barbarism and sin of heterosexuals okay but to support a person who chooses surgery or hormone therapy for themselves is "sinful"?
Don't push YOUR religion into MY life....
