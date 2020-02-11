Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a combat veteran and Ukrainian expert member of the National Security Council, was summarily fired and escorted from the White House grounds like a common criminal.
And what was his offense? He did his duty as a loyal serving officer and testified what President Donald Trump did was wrong: Coercing the Ukrainian government to announce investigations of Trump’s political opponent by illegally preventing vital, congressionally approved military assistance from reaching our ally, and Russia’s target in its lethal aggression.
In 1999, President Bill Clinton stood before cameras and profoundly apologized for his behavior and for putting the nation through the pain of an impeachment.
For his part, Trump not only refused to confess his abuse of power, but has vilified the men and women who had the courage to bring his crimes to light. There is only one individual who deserves to be escorted, in shame, from the White House grounds and that is the vindictive, imperial autocrat who refuses to acknowledge, let alone fulfill, his oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.
Thomas Smith
Durand
