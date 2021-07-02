For several months, Democrats gave Republicans every concession they sought to establish a bipartisan, 9/11-style commission for the sole purpose of determining what caused the Jan. 6 attack — an insurrectionist mob which sought to prevent the Constitutionally-required certification of the electoral college victory of Joe Biden.
In the wake of their refusal to engage in such a commission, GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has now made it clear that any Republican who participates in a search for the facts of that violent day will be stripped of his or her committee assignments. Just what is it about Jan. 6 he is afraid to learn? Why would any patriot suffering the terror of that mob not want to establish — for the sake of our democracy, for history, for truth itself — exactly what brought about the abomination of such a tyranny?
The only possible explanation for McCarthy’s rejection of such a critical congressional mission is that he knows what the truth will reveal to the American people. On Jan. 7, McCarthy himself stood in the House chamber and clearly blamed former President Donald Trump for inciting his supporters to march on the Capitol. Since that public admission, this sad excuse for a member of Congress has reaffirmed his sole allegiance to the treasonous lie — continually spewed by Trump — that the 2020 election was stolen and illegitimate.
The GOP leadership has now determined that hearing the truth of how Jan. 6 was organized and executed will be utterly toxic to their 2022 electoral hopes. Thankfully, Rep. Liz Cheney — already punished with the loss of her leadership position — has agreed to pursue the truth by serving on the newly formed select committee. All of Kevin McCarthy’s threats and despicable whitewash of what happened on that deadly day will not succeed.
Thomas Smith
Durand
(0) comments
