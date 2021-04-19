For those who haven’t yet discovered it, Owosso at last has a new bookstore — Fable Lane Books, 200 W. Main St.
If you haven’t yet stopped in, you really need to do so. They have a good selection of gently used books, both hardcover and paperbacks, as well as some new books.
There’s also a wide selection on manga and anime.
Now they also are able to order new books. And the owners are a pleasure to deal with and visit with. They are always eager to help with finding that special author or edition you’ve been searching for.
Do yourselves a favor and stop in to Fable Lane Books. You won’t be sorry.
Linda Strieff
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.