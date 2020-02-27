Monday, the Senate of the United States voted to determine whether or not to move forward on passing bill SB311, known as the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
The simple statement of the bill reads, “A bill to amend title 18, United States Code, to prohibit a health care practitioner from failing to exercise the proper degree of care in the case of a child who survives an abortion or attempted abortion.”
The text of the bill contains about a thousand words. The findings of the bill are that an infant who survives an abortion is a person entitled to all protections of the laws of the United States, and must be treated as a patient by the facility that performed the abortion.
Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow voted against the bill to provide basic humane care to the person who just survived an attempt to end their life.
I don’t want these two representing my Michigan values to the rest of our country and the world, do you? Can you explain supporting their decision to your children, grandchildren and other loved ones?
Martin Finucane
Bennington Township
