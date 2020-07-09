Michigan’s Senate and House, which are Republican controlled, are trying to take the governor’s emergency powers away from her.
It’s a bad idea; the governor needs powers in a state emergency, like COVID-19. The state needs to protect itself in times of emergency, and the House and Senate are too slow in times of peril.
The governor has done what is necessary to protect the people of this state. Some portion of the state’s population doesn’t agree with her choices, but Michigan is in a much better state then some southern and western states that opened early and are now back tracking on some of their choices.
I don’t think part of the population in this state contemplates the grave danger that faces us all.
News accounts say 59% of Michigan voters believe that emergency orders were “about right,” while 33% say they are “too restrictive.” Why should a minority of the population try to run Michigan’s well-being? Good question.
Ronald Grinnell
Morrice
