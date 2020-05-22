From the “barber” article on the front page of the May 19 Argus-Press: “Texas has since reopened and has seen its highest spike in COVID-19 cases and fatalities since the pandemic began.”
Really? And what is the source for the data supporting this statement? It certainly is not found on the Texas Department of Health Services website. It shows the average of daily new cases to be about where it was April 27, the day of Phase I reopening. Same for fatalities. But daily stats by themselves mean very little. You have to put the stats into context. Texas has a population of 29 million. Total fatalities are 13,000 for Texas — 0.004 percent. And 29,000 have recovered from COVID-19.
If one argues that the opening of a state puts more people at risk of COVID-19, he is most likely right. But not opening the state puts its entire population at risk of many other problems. The most obvious but most unmentioned is that for a state or a country to survive it must have value being created in order to fund its defense, its health services, the education of its people and its governing bodies.
Value equals work, producing things, producing income so taxes may be paid. The government can’t do it at all, and it can’t be done from home.
Our “barber problem” is the perfect microcosm of the problem our country is now in. We have to keep people relatively safe (there is no perfectly safe situation, even if we all stay home forever) while allowing value to be produced. It’s being done in Georgia right now and Sweden and at Liberty College (which never closed).
But the article didn’t mention any successes with doing a balanced approach to the virus, only a (false) doomsday narrative citing deaths and doom with no context.
It appears our governor has finally figured out that the U.P. is not Detroit. She says she is driven by data, but where are the data that justified a shutdown of the U.P. — same for the country? By applying solutions suitable only for hot spots we have destroyed our economy, putting millions of people out of work. Out of the game of funding our country. It’s about time to bring some rationality into the governing decisions
It’s also about time the “journalists” in this country did some real journalism.
Michael Danek
Sciota Township
