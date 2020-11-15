An open letter to those who believe COVID-19 is a fake pandemic and/or refuse to wear masks and socially distance: The patriots who adhere to these vital safeguards are doing the right thing to save lives.
But I am angered beyond description that those of you who refuse are responsible for the following: You are responsible for the deaths of hundreds of men, women and young people every day; you are responsible for overwhelming our health care systems, which must now refuse critical care to those who have emergency, non-COVID conditions; your selfish, me-first attitudes are prolonging the separation of families, even unto the forced absence of surviving people whose loved ones pass alone. You deprive wedding parties of celebration — and funeral mourners of their grieving.
Your collective cruelty is, in short, amplifying human suffering far beyond what would be necessary if all of us “did the right things” to control this scourge.
And for those of you who cling to the illusion that you remain Christians in good standing (who truly are their brothers’ keepers), look again — closely.
Susan Hendrickson
Durand
