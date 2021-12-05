Michigan and the nation are still in shock after the murders at Oxford High School. Another tragedy that will repeat itself again and again until there is comprehensive and sane gun regulation. This brings to mind another incident of gun violence by a teenager, and the two are related.
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted after murdering two people in Wisconsin last year. Not only was he freed, he was rewarded, offered internships with radical right-wing congressmen, jobs, merchandise and paid speaking engagements. His high-dollar legal defense and bail were paid by right-wing donors.
After killing two people and wounding others, Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old carrying an assault rifle, walked right through police lines and was given a cold water before being sent back to his parents’ comfortable suburban home across state lines more than 30 minutes away. In fact he was invited down to Mara Lago to personally meet his fuhrer, former President Donald Trump.
The right wing has made him a poster boy, a hero for every Nazi Trump-supporting vigilante, ready to take up arms and travel across state lines to terrorize, murder and intimidate. But he is in particular being held up as a shining example of Trump’s version of the Hitler Youth, to young people and their parents.
What proud swastika-wearing Trump Nazi parent wouldn’t want their all American Fox News brainwashed son or daughter to follow in the footsteps of Rittenhouse? In their eyes, after meeting with Trump it is as if he has been anointed by God.
The parents of the Oxford shooter purchased their troubled son a weapon and failed to take action when he indicated that he was a threat to others. At the very least, the Rittenhouse acquittal and the toxic violent and threatening actions and rhetoric of the right wing have normalized the kind of behavior exhibited by these parents regardless of their political affiliation. It hasn’t been reported as yet but if I had to guess I would bet anything that they are Trump supporters.
Just as there will be more incidents like Oxford High School, there will be more Kyle Rittenhouses. As the 2024 election approaches and the right wing has set up a plan for another coup, they will need foot soldiers again. I fear that this is but the beginning of the madness. What happens when the next troubled teenage Rittenhouse is from the left?
Jeff Carmody
Owosso
