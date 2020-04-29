Early last week a man named Mark Grenon wrote a letter to President Donald Trump claiming chlorine dioxide, a powerful bleach used in industry, could be a “miracle cure” for the coronavirus. He said it “can rid the body of COVID-19.”
Trump was so impressed by this idea that a few days later, in a press briefing, he asked his science advisers to look into the possibility that injecting or drinking this substance might be just the medicine we need. His expert, Grenon, vowed it was “a wonderful detox.” If it can kill the virus on a countertop why not turn it loose in the human body? That such an elixir might also poison a person never entered Trump’s mind in the days he had to ponder this notion.
This letter hopes to make sense of that.
Any high school psychology student can tell you one of the most important tasks the mind can achieve is putting two or many facts together so they further define and render meaning to something in a new and useful way. The ego is sort of the mind’s software. There are lots of things it does, but this ego function, called integration, is central to what we know as thinking, or (technically) cognition.
It’s what our first true astronomer, Galileo Galilei, did after standing on his roof looking at the night sky for months back in the 16th century. He finally had a “eureka moment” and said, “The earth isn’t the center of the universe; the sun is.” That was integration kicking in. It’s the cogwheel of the scientific process: We study and observe, take notes, and do it some more, until we get a “eureka.”
The trick is to shift between “micro-observation,” the little stuff, and “macro-observation,” the context, until you get how they fit. We all do this in little ways every day. That is if we’re thinking as we go along.
The biggest obstacle to rational, logical cognition is a desire that reality should conform to our most essential and necessary beliefs. People who do this often practice “magical thinking,” a useful clinical term that describes, not actual thinking, but more a state of enchantment with one’s self in its relationship to the world. Exercising this mode on a regular basis requires faith, rigid certainty and an ability to render whole chunks of reality invisible.
It’s a creative process that can protect a person from unpleasant facts that might intrude from the real world, like if your predecessor, whom you hate, had an inaugural ceremony crowd three times bigger than yours.
As we watch Trump drift through his world, I invite you to watch for how often he fails to put facts together and uses magical thinking instead. He does it a lot. I often get the feeling he’s still in a reality show and the rest of us are just bit players he moves around at leisure.
A good example fell last Thursday: He sure put one over on us when, after a big backlash, he called his remarks about the bleach cocktail “sarcasm.” Of course, revising history is integral to maintaining his charmed state of mind. And this was his slickest walk-back ever. Those doctors didn’t have to look so appalled. He was just funning us. A miracle cure will arrive soon. Maybe sarcasm can kill it. In la la land anything can happen.
David Glenn
Byron
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.