Even in the winter children need outside time. If the wind chill is 32 degrees and above, it’s safe to be outside with proper winter gear. From 32 to 10 degrees, you should limit outside time and take frequent breaks indoors.
Always be wary of frostbite in the bitter cold and take breaks in the warmth. Believe it or not, cold weather doesn’t give your child a cold or the flu. It’s actually germs and viruses that do that.
Children need sunlight to help produce Vitamin D. Vitamin D is essential for supporting healthy bones, managing calcium levels, reducing inflammation, supporting the immune system, and glucose metabolism. Sunlight is essential for a human’s general wellbeing and health.
Erick Mack
Morrice
(1) comment
Absolute great point, needed now more than ever. Thank you!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.