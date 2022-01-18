Imagine, for a moment, you’re a Black voter in Georgia. Recently you learned that your new poll location is nearly 11 miles away and even if you have an automobile, there’s no parking available that prevents a long walk. Republicans have also reduced the number of secure drop off voting boxes, making a grueling 6 to 8 hour wait to vote a certainty. Adding insult to injury, the GOP-controlled state legislature has also made it illegal for citizens to distribute water to weary, thirsty voters — patiently waiting to cast their ballots.
Here in Durand, my wife and I have never, ever, waited longer than 10 minutes to exercise the right to vote. But since Republicans cannot (or more accurately, will not) support policies which attract Black voters, they have — in 17 states — used the nonexistence of voting fraud as an excuse to revert back to the racism of the post-Reconstruction Jim Crow era.
Today, voting suppression is not as blatant as requiring men and women of color to recite the names of every Georgia county. The result of the new, more subtle laws is the same: Fewer votes ultimately cast by citizens Republicans do not wish to compete for. President Lyndon Johnson signed the landmark Voting Rights Act in 1965. Until the 21st century, renewing that law was an article of faith by both parties. But when a far more partisan Supreme Court gutted the requirement for laws (like those in Georgia) to be submitted to the Department of Justice for approval, racist GOP controlled state legislatures have weaponized Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” as a malignant method for enlarging their white base’s electoral advantage.
For decades, American teams went to other countries to stand watch as racist governments sought to prevent people of color from fully participating in their elections. But the Republican Party of Donald Trump might make it necessary for a South African delegation to come to Atlanta to accurately witness the oppression of 21st century descendants of those once freed by Abraham Lincoln.
Thomas Smith
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.