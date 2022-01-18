Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.