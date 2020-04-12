Nearly every day in the letter to the editor we are assailed with yet another Trump “crime.” Now they had to drag up a cholera epidemic from 1892. Then follow it up with a bunch of unsubstantiated innuendo. You fill the newspapers and airwaves with your vitriol for the president, even twisting the truth to try and make your point. Remember when Trump supposedly called the pandemic a hoax? Even the USA Today newspaper had to admit that the accusing statement was a fabricated stretch.
We get it, you hate Trump. But all you are doing is pushing his diehard supporters to new levels of backing. Another result is that you are inundating independent voters with all your bitterness…to the point where they will vote for Trump in November just to spite your efforts to convince them otherwise. I’m no big fan of Trump but it makes me want to vote for him.
Have you people learned nothing? There is an old fable by Aesop about a boy who cried wolf. I suggest you pay attention to it.
Carl Stevens
Owosso
Did Trump actually disband the US Pandemic Response Team and not replace them? If he did, that would be a total failure in leadership and Trump should be held accountable. Snopes says he did.
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/trump-fire-pandemic-team/
