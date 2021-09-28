With the publication of the Bob Woodward/Robert Costa book “Peril,” it has become apparent that, on the eve of Jan. 6, Donald Trump’s “men” were applying maximum pressure on then-Vice President Mike Pence to sabotage the electoral certification and send the 2020 election result to the House of Representatives.
This proposed coup is proof that Donald Trump did not then — and does not now — actually believe that his victory was, in any way, stolen. Otherwise the obvious strategy would have been a continued, meticulous “forensic” search for the elusive evidence of widespread “rigging and fraud.”
He is clearly willing to ignore the futility of such a quest when he totally lied about the results of the infamous “Arizona audit” claiming it reversed that state’s Trump loss, when it actually gave him fewer votes while awarding Biden a larger margin of victory.
This reality begs the question: what are Trump’s loyal voters willing to condone in order to put him back in the White House? I am rapidly coming to the conclusion that these “Jim Jones” type fanatics are willing and eager (in the face of proven, undeniable defeat) to destroy our entire 240-year democracy and allow a treasonous, even violent overthrow of our electoral system when their guy doesn’t win.
It is the ultimate affirmation of the “might makes right” self-righteous mentality combined with their irrational devotion to a charismatic, self-destructive demagogue. For somehow, Trump has managed to convince these lemmings that any deprivation of power to him is an equivalent assault on their individual liberty.
Unfortunately for America, such grotesque allegiances by so many duped voters, will reduce us all to becoming victims of this Trumpian cancer and its enduring political insanity. We are all on the cusp of living in a full-blown, fascist dictatorship actively sought with every cheer for their false, president-in-waiting.
Thomas Smith
Durand
