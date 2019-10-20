A great American voice, that of Rep. Elijah Cummings, has passed from us.
Like so many other patriots he, too, was denigrated by he who scholars are already agreeing is the most racist president in U. S. history: Donald J. Trump.
While delivering a scathing critique of Trump’s policy to separate migrant parents and their children (many of whom may never, ever be reunited), he became the target of yet another profane attack on both himself and his Baltimore constituents.
As we celebrate the life of a man coming from the tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we also mourn the silence of Republicans who have yet to rebuke this president for his corrupt actions. As expressed by Edmund Burke, “The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.”
Thomas Smith
Durand
