Kudos to Loren Fishman for his recent “Mallard Fillmore” comic strips on the Opinion page.
I’m certain many “free thinkers” on the left have been disturbed by his frank approach to the Black Lives Matter movement.
As we come closer to author George Orwell’s “thought police,” I fear the next step will be to outlaw books. The left has attacked Mark Twain and some libraries have removed the books “Huckleberry Finn” and “Tom Sawyer” from the shelves. Will Civil War histories be next?
Douglas Freeman of Richmond, Virginia, wrote “Lee’s Lieutenants” and biographies of George Washington and Robert E. Lee. Will these books be banned?
I’m tired of being told what I can think by left-handed bullies. Is this how they plan to unify us?
Ronald Anderson
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.