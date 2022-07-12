The push for more solar energy industrial complexes in Shiawassee County continues without the knowledge of its residents. New Haven Township is being targeted by DTE for a solar energy complex, bigger than the one previously built by the utility in Lapeer County.
This proposed project is most likely an extension of the one currently being planned in the southeastern section of Chesaning Township. DTE filed a special use permit with that township this spring. Some 29 parcels of prime productive farmland have been leased to DTE in Chesaning Township. The majority of DTE solar leases signed in New Haven Township are located north of Riley Road up to the township’s border along Johnstone Road.
Not only have there been leases signed in New Haven Township, but several also signed in Rush, Middlebury, Fairfield, Hazelton, Caledonia and Owosso townships. You can verify these leases and the names of the lease holders by going to the Shiawassee County Register of Deeds online search web site and search under “DTE.” A recent call to the office of the register of deeds, confirmed they are solar leases.
It is important residents attend township board meetings and voice their concerns to their local officials before special use permits are submitted to the county under those townships who do not have their own zoning. To all the renewable energy proponents, go see the mess and degradation to the once productive farmland in Venice and Hazelton townships along M-13 and nearby roads. It is called the Assembly Solar Project, which was built by Ranger Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI). This solar industrial complex is on nearly 2,000 acres of former farmland, contains 800,000 photovoltaic panels, and is the largest solar renewable energy complex in the state of Michigan.
Go talk to the nearby residents who have been directly affected by this project. Aside from the lease holders who are profiting from their neighbor’s misery, very few residents will agree they wanted this in their backyards. It is time people take notice and stand up to the economic opportunists and the utility/renewable energy companies.
Once the farmland is gone, it will never be reclaimed.
Thomas J. Foster
Owosso
