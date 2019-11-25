As we enter into the holidays, I think it is a good time for a reset. With all the events that are blasted to us by every feed of social media and all the news outlets — silence would be golden.
Sometimes in a world of mass media we fail to stop and think about what is really happening. Our open minds are forced to absorb every ounce of speculation turned truth and we are overwhelmed. With the natural fight or flight impulse we stand our ground because we are right.
Any change will compromise our ingrained beliefs. So how did people, me included, get to this point? For all the trillions spent on education, we have forgotten the very things that made us the greatest nation on earth. Oh, we’re not perfect, but look in the mirror and tell me every decision you made was right. I’m not being a nationalist, just proud that we have done more to help this planet and people than any people before us.
Do we have challenges before us? Sure do, because life is about making changes for the better. Will politics, climate change, and poverty challenge us to move ahead or will the news or tweet that is made to force us to pick sides control us?
I may not agree with your views, but should I anchor myself in the beliefs I have even to the detriment of others? In politics it has become about winning and not about you and me on both sides. Everything has become about my side not about the right side, which is all the things that could be accomplished as a team.
Fear not as this is not a new thing, it’s just with 24/7 news we are told the end of the world is here unless you believe my side. It’s not. As the kids in the backseat of the car on vacation, we are all guilty of carrying on the battle.
So this holiday season let the political game shows go on as the next group in power will have theirs. Let’s try to show the people in Hong Kong our system has worked pretty well and not let the news, Facebook or Twitter show our divisions.
I’ll put my money on the common people who make up this nation as their wisdom is gained by living not in the institutions and government halls. Don’t worry no president or political party or biased media will stop us. Even with all the noise our nation is strong because of the people not politics. Remember in this season it’s about being thankful and giving not winning. And whatever religion or nationality or race or political party or sexual orientation, I think I covered everyone, Have a wonderful Thanksgiving and joyous Christmas.
Keith Bailey
Caledonia Township
