What happened in Teaxs is a tragedy. It’s unthinkable.
So then starts the the whole talk about gun control and its restrictions. There are plenty of things that can hurt and kill people. Are we going to take away every thing that hurts people?
People’s hearts need to change. Not more government policies. And the only person who can change people’s hearts is Jesus.
Julie Aspinwall
Owosso
(1) comment
So very true, Jesus is the answer. Prayers for peace.
