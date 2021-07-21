Tuesday’s paper says the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners has voted after a potentially illegal closed session to give themselves COVID-19 hazard pay.
What a crock. They weren’t in any special hazard due to their jobs compared to most workers. County offices were, I think, mostly closed or operating by phone or email during the pandemic. They certainly did not have hazards worth an extra $25,000. All of the commissioners are Republicans. Are they supportive of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan? How much better would that money be going into fixing our roads, or getting better internet service in the area?
But, Republicans always argue these things cost too much. Giving themselves and other county employees thousands of dollars from the federal coffers is no problem as long as no one from the public is allowed into the meeting to complain.
This should be referred to the state authorities, and the commissioners should be charged with embezzlement of public funds.
Tamara Sanders
Burns Township
