To be honest, I’m totally angry. I’m angry that America remains the only nation on Earth where children cannot be relatively certain that they are safe as they attend school. I’m angry that more of us are not shouting at the top of our political voices to demand legislative action to save lives.
I’m angry that my grandson and granddaughter are not entitled to the same “right to life” as an unborn fetus. I’m angry that hypocritical Republican officials would rather wallow in NRA blood-contributions than vote to stop mass shootings.
I’m angry that 2nd Amendment fanatics can’t see the wisdom of universal background checks and the banning of all combat weapons. And finally, I’m enraged by social media executives who condone the lethal voices which are given access to their cash machines.
Enough of “thoughts and prayers.” Almighty God isn’t listening to anyone who sits silent as our innocent children are slaughtered.
Thomas Smith
Durand
