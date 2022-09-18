The Owosso High School Class of 1965, finally after a two-year delay, celebrated its 75th birthday/57th class reunion Sept. 9-11. This three-day event could not have been possible without the contributions and participation of the following people and businesses: Apple Tree Lane; AZee Printing Solutions; Heather Brooks of Brooks Innovative Graphics; Comstock Inn and Conference Center, Kim Huska and staff; DT Entertainment DJ Troy Habermehl; photographer Jody Roethele; Ray Farley, raffle contribution; The Sideline Sports Bar and staff; and Wing’s Sunnyside Florist. Also, our helpers Lori Luchenbill, Cindy Kildea, Sandy Hall and Joy Archer, who allowed the class committee to enjoy the reunion while they signed people in and sold raffle tickets.
The class of 1965 is so very grateful for all their participation in making our weekend a success. Attendees traveled here from Hawaii, Arizona, Florida, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and numerous Michigan areas. We celebrated this patriotic 9/11 weekend with a standing ovation for veterans and first responders and sang “God Bless America.” We found you are never too old to hula hoop, dance to “YMCA” or the “Locomotion” and “Shout.” From the Friday night meet and greet to the Sunday morning going away breakfast, memories and friendships were once again rekindled.
