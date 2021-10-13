Just recently we saw the story of the little 3-year-old boy in Texas who wandered into the woods, setting up a huge manhunt which fortunately resulted in his being found alive and well.
Sadly, our governor had the opportunity to rescue the lives of many children here in Michigan, but she turned her back on them instead.
Despite having a $70-billion budget to work with (a 10% increase from the previous year), she saw fit to use her line-item veto to dismiss efforts by the Legislature to increase support for pregnancy help programs, most of which were proposed for women who were making the choice not to have an abortion, but rather, give their child life.
Included in the 2022 state budget she was presented with was $10 million for promoting adoptions, $1.5 million to pregnancy resource centers, $700,000 to restore the Real Alternatives pregnancy help program, and $500,000 to finally fund the Pregnant and Parenting Student Services Act.
The latter was legislation she voted for when she was a state representative and would have helped women who had already made the decision to let their unborn child live. Nevertheless she “line-item vetoed” all the above.
She did this despite polling that found 90% of women agreeing with the following statement, “I would feel extreme regret if I ever aborted my child.” I think any fair-minded person could see that by the elimination of funding for these programs she is “greasing the skids” to promote abortion as the primary “choice,” even for women who are facing challenging circumstances but are not wanting to snuff out the life of their unborn child.
Dennis Hrcka
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.