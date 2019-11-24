It seems it is not enough for Congressman Devin Nunes to utterly fail to take the House investigation of the president seriously.
Having taken an oath to defend the Constitution and weigh the evidence, Nunes buried his head in the sands of a sarcastic denial of all the career, first-person witnesses who appeared at great risk to their very lives. It has now become apparent that defending President Donald Trump’s extortion of Ukraine was never going to be sufficient for this disciple of corruption.
Nunes evidently traveled to Vienna to meet with the disgraced former Ukrainian prosecutor in order to harvest more GOP conspiracy theories about the Bidens. It is clearly not the job of a member of Congress to spend taxpayer dollars to meet with foreign crooks; but it is disgraceful for the ranking member of the Intelligence Committee tasked with considering impeachment to secretly act as the president’s errand boy deployed to reinforce Trump’s stonewall of lies.
Thomas Smith
Durand
Crooks hang together...
