The turnout for Tuesday night’s presentation in Corunna with Bradlee Dean Smith was saddening to say the least. Apparently, most people are clearly relying upon others to hold government officials accountable for their actions against the people and assuredly comfortable with the government stripping us of all of our liberty.
For those who decided to stay home in their safe space, you all missed a great presentation with Smith. What the people missed out on is Smith’s presentation of the egregious unconstitutional actions perpetrated against the people by our government for the past three decades.
There was a great investment put forth in giving this presentation to the people, and not many people bothered to show up — showing that not only our county commissioners are complacent in the duties of the people, but the people themselves are in complacent in regard to holding our government officials accountable for the same egregious actions committed against them.
Smith was also brought to St. Louis, Clarkston, Centreville and Wayland. Smith plans to return to Michigan in mid-October and I’ll keep people up to date on where he’s planning to be while here.
Just as God gives us free will to choose to have him in our lives, we the people have a choice of holding government officials accountable for their actions against the people. If you read in the Declaration of Independence, which is easy enough for any fourth- or fifth-grader, then you will notice that it is not only our right but our responsibility to throw off such forms of government which become tyrannical. I do hope and pray people will wake up and become active in governmental affairs.
We, the people, are supposed to be in charge of the government, not the other way around. The only way government is going to understand that is if or when people become active in legislative affairs.
As many know, our own county government has been highly corrupt for several years here in Shiawassee County. They finally did something stupid and got caught trying to give themselves humongous bonuses out of COVID-19 relief funding from the American Rescue Plan Act just a couple of months ago. When Commissioner Marlene Webster brought this action to light in the public eye, we had approximately 250 people attend — which quickly diminished to about a dozen in a month.
Matthew Shepard
Perry Township
