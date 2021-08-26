Bill Domby recently wrote in a letter to the editor asking for a written apology from me on behalf of himself and veterans in this area because of my references to Donald Trump supporters as Nazis and terrorists.
Sir, do you speak for all the veterans in this area? I know for a fact that you do not. You said I would never be associated with “veterans and their ilk.” I was born on a military base while my dad served on the crew of an F-4 Phantom fighter bomber that flew missions into North Vietnam. My grandfather, Thomas S. Trebek, served as a captain in the Army Air Force in a unit attached to the OSS and helped to break the Japanese code and to implement the “windtalker ” program with our fellow Americans of Navajo heritage. My other grandfather, Paul Carmody, served in the Philippines during World War II.
Aunts, uncles, cousins, etc. have served. I support our veterans. Your commentary implies that criticism of Trump is anti-patriotic and anti-American. I would like to thank you for your military service, but any good you may have done during your time of service is negated by your support of Trump.
Trump and his supporters tried to overthrow our system of democratic government. They attempted a coup to overturn the results of a free and fair election. Your support of Trump is a disrespect to all of my relatives who served, specifically those that served in World War II. You embrace the very ideology many World War II veterans gave their lives to defeat.
I was attacked and, along with others, physically fought against your fellow Nazi Trump terrorists at our state Capitol in Lansing and in Detroit several times during this last year. Many of these people were heavily armed. You, sir, owe an apology to every human being on this planet for your Trump support. You have endangered everyone on this planet. You took an oath when you were inducted into the military to defend and protect the Constitution of the United States of America. You are in violation of that oath. You have disrespected the flag and the uniform that you pretend to serve.
The apology is on you.
Jeff Carmody
Owosso
