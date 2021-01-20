Jan. 15’s opinion section accurately represented the viewpoint of Donald Trump supporters who feel “cheated” by the results of the presidential election.
I suppose that for some diehard Trump loyalists, to question whether the election results give them any reason to feel cheated would be an act of disloyalty to their leader.
President Trump has repeatedly told his followers that he was cheated and treated very unfairly, just as he has told anyone who will listen to him how unfairly he has been treated his whole life.
Trump has filed thousands of frivolous lawsuits over the course of his career and, in keeping true to form, he filed numerous lawsuits in an attempt to overturn the results of this election. All of them were found to be baseless by the courts. Several of the presiding judges were appointed by Trump himself. Nearly all of the lawyers who represented Trump had to invent new phrases in legalese once they were in the courtroom to say that since they were under oath, they were not challenging the election results but rather were struggling to find a reason to challenge the results.
Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but not to their own facts. Trump has popularized a method of debate that amounts to accusing the opposing side of whatever bad deed you have just done. To “win” the debate, you need only to strategically “flood the zone” with supporting chatter that echoes to the audience the intended conclusion that the “offensive team” wants them to come to about the “defensive team.” The home team strategy is to be the first side to make the accusation that said team knows is coming because the home team just committed the offending act.
Can you see where this is leading? If you can’t see it, perhaps it is because you are looking to the future. Look no further; the post-truth, post-factual world is here. Prepare yourself for every issue of significance and consequence to now be debated as a binary, unprovable assertion. Get ready for every dispute, every civil and criminal matter to now be argued as follows: “You did this… No, you did that! That’s why we are having this disagreement… No it isn’t; you did that, then you accused me of doing that before I had the chance to accuse you of it… No, you did that!… et cetera.”
Have fun with the post-factual world that Trump has bequeathed you with.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
