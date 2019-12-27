It doesn’t matter what party we represent, we all need to work together for the people. Our Constitution is over 200 years old and has worked under the previous 44 presidents. Look what is happening to the government agencies — the FBI, the Justice Department — and our free press. According to President Trump, they are all corrupt and cannot be trusted. He wants to run our government like a dictatorship and says and does as he pleases. If we let this happen, no president will have to abide by the Constitution anymore — they will be able to whatever they want.
He won’t show us his financial reports or income tax returns. He thinks he is a great businessman, but has filed bankruptcy at least six times, which causes dozens of businesses to subsequently file bankruptcy because he never paid them for work they had done for him. He is a draft dodger, never served in the military and makes disparaging remarks about our military, heroes, etc.
He is unable to borrow any money in the United States — all of his money is coming from other countries. Would you lend him money when he has filed all these bankruptcies? That’s why he will not turn over his tax returns — it will show where the money came from.
We the people need to wake up and protect our rights or we will lose what our forefathers gave us in the Constitution. Vote in 2020 for the party of your choice, but think hard about it. Get on your computer and check out what each political party has given the United States since 1861.
We have lost a lot of loved ones who fought for our country. This is our country and our legacy to our children and grandchildren.
Richard Crutts Sr.
Owosso
