Yes, we sacrificed enough money and lives

Yes, the Taliban would have taken over anyway

Yes, the U.S. should have left much earlier

Yes, but the withdrawal could have been handled better

No, we should have left a small peacekeeping force

No, more should have been done to crush the Taliban

No, we should have stayed indefinitely to support the gov't

No, the withdrawal happened too soon

I don't know

Vote

View Results