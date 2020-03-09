At 5 p.m. Thursday, the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners will consider designating Shiawassee County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County.”
A sanctuary city (or county) is generally defined as an area that is protecting something or someone, in this case gun owners mistakenly predicting seizure of their firearms and violation of their Second Amendment rights. The movement is a reaction to recent proposed gun law reforms that may include universal background checks, red flag laws and a ban on assault weapons. These are changes for which polls show wide support from American citizens.
“As a sanctuary, counties would signal they don’t intend to obey any gun laws that they don’t consider constitutional. They have no legal standing because ultimately state law trumps county or city measures.” (Mlive February 2020)
We are a nation of laws, and at last check, individuals were not authorized to violate duly legislated laws or change amendments to the U.S. Constitution. Neither can they legally eliminate restrictions put in place to protect Shiawassee County citizens from the growing menace of gun violence.
They don’t have to.
Congress is currently trying to do just that. Michigan House Bill 4770 would eliminate current restrictions on carrying concealed weapons, storing them in vehicles and the requirement for CPL.
House Bill 4771 would repeal several existing licensing requirements and allow concealed carry in places currently considered gun-free zones, such as churches, day care centers and hospitals. It would also make CPL’s optional.
Currently, eight Michigan counties are adopting the sanctuary county resolution while others (including Shiawassee) are considering doing so. Communities that have held hearings on the resolution report meeting rooms packed with out-of-town or out-county residents, skewing the perception of support by the residents who will be directly affected by any decision.
Again, a sanctuary county is defined as an area that is protecting someone or something. Protective laws and constitutional changes are made by a duly elected congress, not made randomly by those who don’t agree with them.
So who would a sanctuary county protect?
Kathy Olund
Durand
