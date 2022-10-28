I’m tired of hearing “vote yes, vote yes” from all the politicians on abortion.
God created men and women and I think he should say if a woman should have an abortion or not.
If a woman has a miscarriage, God did that. When man aborts a baby, it goes against God. A baby has a soul whether it is miscarried or aborted. That soul is in heaven with God.
There are so many ways to keep from getting pregnant that there is no reason for abortion. There are so many people that would adopt that baby and give it a good home.
I have a King James Bible and in Psalms 139:13 it says “For thou hast possessed my reins: thou has covered me in my mother’s womb.” Isaiah 49:1 says “Listen, O isles, unto me; and hearken, ye people, from far; the Lord hath called me from the wombs from the bowels of my mother hath he made mention of my name.”
Jeremiah 1:5 says “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations.”
Some people preach evolution, that man comes from apes. Why are there still apes? Where did the apes come from? The point is, God created everything.
Women who have an abortion and don’t repent, in my opinion, are in trouble.
There is only one unforgivable sin and that’s denying Christ.
Gary Kiger
Owosso
