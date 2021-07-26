The Center for Public Integrity ranks Michigan dead last in government ethics and transparency laws. This lack of accountability has apparently emboldened our less than esteemed Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners.
The recent blatant money grab, in the guise of hazard pay, by the “higher level” county officials is an egregious example of the kind of actions that earned Michigan its dubious honor. In my opinion, no elected official deserves more hazard pay than any other county employee, especially not 25 times more.
Surely it won’t be long before county officials start sobbing that money is short and a millage for this or that is needed. Since the leadership of the county commissioners seemed disinclined to do the honorable thing, a lawsuit was filed by a constituent in an effort to have the court compel the reimbursement. Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, was quoted in The Argus-Press saying the legal action is “just another bizarre lawsuit filed by a delusional individual.”
I hope his views on the legal system and citizens of Shiawassee county are not shared by his colleagues.
Randy Cooper
New Lothrop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.