Railroad Days Inc. is sadly canceling Durand Railroad Days 2020 scheduled for May 14-17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A vote of the Railroad Days executive board was taken remotely Monday. It was unanimously decided that the people who would normally attend our Railroad Days celebration, the city workers, the Durand Lions and Lioness volunteers, as well as the Railroad Days committee would be at risk of catching the dreadful virus. This would have been our 45th year of celebration.
We have contacted Durand City Manager Colleen O’Toole who agrees canceling Railroad Days 2020 is in the best interest of all.
We have been in close contact with the Durand Lions and Lioness club officers who agree their members are all volunteers and believe it is better for all to not put anyone at risk, especially the public.
Durand Lion President Lew Deisler joins us in our concern for the numerous vendors and civic groups that attend our celebration, not the least of which is the 100-member staff of Big Rock Amusements, the carnival company sponsored by the Durand Lions Club to entertain at Railroad Days. Big Rock is currently in its winter quarters in Florida, according to owner Matt McDonough.
We are deeply concerned that we all do our part in stopping the spread of the coronavirus and the possible recurrence once the trend starts down.
I wish to thank the Durand Railroad Days Committee, volunteers, vendors, sponsors, local civic groups and, especially, the city of Durand for their support and understanding. I look forward to getting started next fall on presenting Railroad Days 2021 next year in May.
Kent P. Edwards
President
Railroad Days Inc.
