The recent fall of the Afghan government and United States’ failure to implement adequate withdrawal plans is very troubling.
President Joe Biden has taken much criticism for this but it’s important to remember where the real blame lies. This was former President Donald Trump’s deal. He negotiated this withdrawal deal with the Taliban. He wanted to invite them to Camp David. In fact, he recently called them very smart, very tough, good fighters — once again aligning himself with enemies of the United States.
I think it’s important for us to remember here that we have our own Taliban in the United States in the form of Trump supporters and more specifically evangelicals and some of my fellow Catholics who lean conservative. All of those who support Trump are a form of U.S. Taliban.
Those like the conservatives in my own church who claim to support Trump because of the abortion issue are every bit as much of a threat to the rights of women as the Taliban or any other fanatical right-wing organization.
If they had their way, no one would have access to contraception or gynecological and sexual health services. They would love to use the government to implement their archaic and terroristic religious social structure, thus consigning women to being bought property, concubine slaves and baby factories.
Their motives, much the same as the Taliban, are to preserve male patriarchal dominance. It is sad that straight white males who comprise only about 25 percent of our population, a minority, can terrorize and torture the rest of the population and hold power.
I would say to those religious conservatives who supported Trump supposedly over one issue like abortion: So you would support Adolf Hitler if he supported your terrorist, anti-abortion, anti-contraception, anti-women agenda?
Make no mistake: Trump is every bit as bad, and given the particulars of time and circumstance much worse than Adolf Hitler. The Trump base are heavily armed and very much want to use their guns. And they are afraid, very afraid of losing power.
The level of violence both in rhetoric and in fact has escalated these last five years. From the murders in Charlottesville and Wisconsin to the attacks all across the country on brave Black Lives Matter, anti-fascist patriots, to the recent comments by Nazi Senator Kevin McCarthy and others have made, it is clear to me we have our own terrorist crisis and coming civil war to deal with.
Jeff Carmody
Owosso
