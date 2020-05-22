It was reported in Tuesday’s Argus-Press that multiple GoFundMe accounts had raised more than $80,000 for Owosso barber Karl Manke.
Too bad that money couldn’t have been raised for the real heroes of this: the doctors, nurses, paramedics and firefighters, where it could really be put to good use.
Ray Gadd
Bennington Township
